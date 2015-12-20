Picking Out Your Perfect Prom Dress

If you have decided that you want to go with a short length gown or dress, perhaps because the look is more fun and flirty, you need to decide how short you want to go. Knee length is appropriate for just about everyone, and sends a a trendy message as the length is stylish and reminiscent of cocktail dresses and less formal gowns. You can also always go shorter, though you may want to think about the message you will be sending to others if you opt for a dress that is too short. Prom gowns that are shorter than a mini skirt may not project the right image, as a prom is to be a more formal affair and thus your gown needs to reflect that.