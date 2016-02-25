How to Love Your Current Place

If there's one thing I absolutely love, it's my parents. I know this isn't something that a lot of people say, or at least the people I know, but I really adore my set of folks without a doubt!

I had an amazing childhood and my fondest memories were sitting on my father's lap as he read the evening paper every night.

When I was young, I would wait for him to come home and the very moment that he stepped into the house, I would be running to give him a big hug. As I got older, our relationship matured, as every relationship does.

He was fond of driving around the city in his car and he enjoyed taking me around whenever I wasn't busy with school or clarinet practices. I remember driving around with him talking about school, my dreams in life, boy and whatever was under the sun. It really was a great relationship, I feel like there is no other relationship like it!