There are only a three reasons you would be looking for Denamarin…

I'll never forget the day I came home from work and found my cat lifeless.Unfortunately, it's something every pet owner fears at some point. As our pet age and their health declines, you want to make them as comfortable as possible.I realized that day I was neglecting for weeks to notice the obvious, and not so obvious, signs of liver disease in my cat.I immediately rushed her to emergency veterinarians office that was closest to me.After a long and brutal night of fluids and tests, I was thankfully able to bring my cat home with me… with specific instructions.