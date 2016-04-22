Furnished Rentals: What's Included





Comfort

First and foremost you want your employees to be comfortable when they are working in a foreign location and the apartment you secure for them sends a strong message. The right location speaks volumes to how much you value your employees' contribution as well as your ability to provide for them. You will also want a corporate apartment that compliments your company image since it will likely be seen by guest, associates, and any business contacts.

Location

There is a distinct advantage to having a corporate apartment within walking distance of the business district in which you are working whether it be in Channelside, Downtown, or Westshore. Typically, these locations are also near popular restaurants and bars which is not only convenient but saves time and money on transportation.