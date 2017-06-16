When the French American war started, it was inevitable that the Americas residents would end up being involved someway as their territory was fought over. The Native Americans have a strong history of survival so they decided it was in their interest to join the war in order to have some discipline over who would rule their land, and ultimately, give them the best living conditions.
Join, or Die A French Influence
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Fri Jun 16, 2017 11:04 AM
