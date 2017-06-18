The very first game I played that was first person shooter was Halo. After I got over the SIFI part of it I moved onto Call of Duty aka COD. That was more realistic than Halo. COD comes out about every 6 months, the developers create new maps. I think the majority of people who buy it specifically buy it to play online. I dont even play the actual game anymore, I only play online.
Communicating with Other Players
Seeded on Sun Jun 18, 2017 5:12 AM
